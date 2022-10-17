Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) Professor Nancy Reynolds, PhD, RN, FAAN, has been elected vice chair of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH). The organization supports more than 200 academic institutions and associations dedicated to addressing global health challenges. Reynolds will hold this position until March 2024, after which she will become Board Chair.

“I am honored to support the work of CUGH, which plays a significant role in providing leadership and support to academic institutions as a transforming force in global health research, practice, service, and advocacy,” says Reynolds. “I look forward to bringing passion and dedication to the work of CUGH and shaping the strategic path forward to address threats to global health and maximize contributions to health equity."

Reynolds most recently served on CUGH’s Board of Directors and as co-chair of the organization’s workforce capacity building subcommittee.

With more than 20 years of continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health, Reynolds has researched chronic illness self-management, particularly HIV, and how low-cost cellphone technology can enhance provision of health services to vulnerable populations. In Ghana and India, Dr. Reynolds has implemented programs to improve medication adherence and mental health outcomes of women and children living with HIV.

Reynolds is a professor and the associate dean of global affairs at JHSON. She is director of JHSON’s Center for Global Initiatives; director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing Information, Knowledge Management; co-director of the prevention core of the Johns Hopkins Center for AIDs Research (CFAR); and, former secretary general of the Global Network of the WHO Collaboration Centers of Nursing and Midwifery. She was most recently selected to serve as a faculty mentor for JHSON’s newly launched Policy Honors Program encouraging students to become engaged in policy work, locally to globally.

She has served regularly as a member of the scientific review groups—HIV special sections—at NIH, is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, and a Sigma Theta Tau International Researcher Hall of Famer. Reynolds has also provided leadership to global health projects sponsored by USAID, Clinton Foundation, World Bank/JHPIEGO, and Fogarty.

“Dr. Reynolds is a perfect pick. She has deep partnerships in communities across the globe and will be a transformative leader of CUGH,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “We look forward to witnessing her leadership.”

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.