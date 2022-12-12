When: December 15, Noon-12:45 p.m.

Where: Virtual, Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum website

Details: Johns Hopkins will welcome Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for a virtual conversation with Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Dean Sarah Szanton. The discussion will cover Becerra’s work to expand access to health care and advance health equity, and topics related to the nursing workforce and leadership.

Pre-registration required: https://hub.jhu.edu/johns-hopkins-health-policy-forum-series/

The Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum is a quarterly series featuring conversations with leaders who address the most pressing challenges in the development or implementation of health policy. The series is jointly hosted by the Bloomberg School of Public Health, the School of Nursing, the Carey Business School, and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The forum provides an opportunity for Johns Hopkins faculty, students, and operational experts to engage with policymakers and explore contemporary health policy approaches.

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.