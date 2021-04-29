Newswise — Washington D.C. – Leading food safety and nutrition researchers are meeting June 16-17 for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Annual Meeting and Science Symposium.

The virtual meeting will feature sessions on the role of food in health and disease, novel ways to control pathogen contamination in food processing environments, and new initiatives for detecting and managing food allergies. Other sessions will focus on low-calorie sweeteners, establishing alternatives to measurement of protein digestibility, and the impact of food supply changes on nutrition.

The conference will start with an opening, virtual reception on COVID-19 and the food supply the evening of June 15. Additionally, there are two virtual “Happy Hour” sessions on connecting food and agriculture and forecasting futures. The meeting also will feature informal “Let’s Talk” sessions with new leaders of the IAFNS community.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences, a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize industry, government and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. iafns.org

