Newswise — Washington D.C. – In order to manage something you have to first measure it. The partners behind the USDA Global Branded Food Products Database have for the first time made it possible for food manufacturers to contribute to the Database information on live microbes in the foods and beverages they produce, creating the opportunity to advance new health research.

Microbes in food include bacteria and yeasts, and their presence can depend on the amount of processing the food has undergone or specific strains of bacteria that have been added. The understanding that there is a link between consumption of live, safe microbes and positive health outcomes comes from observational and randomized controlled trials that support some cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and metabolic health benefits.

With help from data providers, researchers may be able to evaluate whether a recommended intake level for the consumption of safe, live microbes from foods – such as yogurts – is indicated by science. These data will allow for assessments of whether intake of live microbes can be causally linked to specific health benefits at the population level.

The USDA Global Branded Food Products Database enhances USDA FoodData Central with ingredient and nutrition composition data on branded and private label (i.e., store brand) foods provided voluntarily by the food industry. The impact of industry providing these data is substantial; it means these data are available to inform agricultural and food policy decisions by federal agencies and support research and regulatory queries by the public and private sectors.

The partners in this public-private partnership are USDA, IAFNS, GS1 US, 1WorldSync, NielsenIQ Label Insight, and the University of Maryland. For more information on the USDA Global Branded Food Products Database, visit https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/.

Live microbes data can be submitted to the USDA Global Branded Food Products Database via 1WorldSync. For more information on IAFNS’s work on live microbes and health, contact [email protected].

IAFNS is hosting a February 27, 2023, webinar from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET on how to add data to the Global Branded Food Products Database – more information and a link to register are here.