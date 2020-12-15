MedSchenker™ is proud to invite you to our AACC 2020 virtual press conference. As one of America’s fastest growing medical product manufacturers, we would like to offer the AACC community a glimpse of what makes us a great partner.

Join us for an overview of MedSchenker’s product lines, including our Smart Transport Medium (STM™) and CavSwabs, among other innovations we introduced to the market this past year.

Held on Tuesday, December 15th at 2pm EST and curated by our Head of Business Development, Mr. Walter Garvey and our Quality & Regulatory Manager, Mr. Joe Kim, we will provide an in-depth look at our offerings and capabilities, as well as opportunities to partner with us.

Following the press conference, Mr. Garvey and Mr. Kim will be available to answer any questions you may have.