Newswise — Washington D.C. – An upcoming June 13-14 conference will bring together scientific and regulatory experts to address food safety and nutrition science. Sessions will include artificial intelligence, food packaging innovation, bioactives, food classification systems, science communications, and government perspectives.

Leading nutrition and food professionals are meeting June 13-14 at the National Press Club for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Annual Summer Science Symposium. This event is truly a gathering of scientific and regulatory experts with presenters and panelists from government, industry, academia and non-profit organizations.

This year’s in-person and virtual meeting will feature sessions on non-chemical food safety measures, food additives, heavy metals in foods, global hazard and risk-based approaches, food packaging innovations, and more. See the full agenda on the IAFNS meeting website.

We are pleased to announce the following keynote speaker for Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Keynote Speaker:

Steven M. Musser, Ph.D.

Deputy Center Director for Scientific Operations at FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Scientific sessions at the conference will explore:

Artificial Intelligence in Food and Nutrition

Food Packaging and Recycling Innovations

Heavy Metals in Food

Classification of Foods Using Processing Level and Formulation

Advances in Dietary Bioactive Science

Non-Chemical Protection of Food

Hazard, Risk and Global Approaches

Science Communication

Join us as we address artificial intelligence, hazards of risk communication, validating how we classify foods and other cutting-edge topics. Speakers will review new technologies and applications for advancing our understanding of the complex links between food, nutrition and health.

The event strives for a healthy balance of sectors and perspectives as we will be joined by representatives of the Western Growers Association, AAAS and media organizations like Food Dive, Chemical & Engineering News and NPR. The conference will include an evening reception on June 13. A dialogue on how reporters and editors chose what to cover will include a talk by NPR”s Allison Aubrey and Q&A with a panel of expert commenters in science communication from other media and science organizations.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health.