Newswise — The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University cordially invites you to attend the International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2024 (SEGT 2024). This year’s theme, ” Sustaining the Future with Green Energy and Clean Environmental Technology,” highlights our commitment to fostering sustainable solutions. The conference will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 15-18, 2024.
SEGT 2024 aims to advance research and innovation in sustainable energy, encompassing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cleaner fossil-fuel technologies in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The conference serves as a platform for international collaboration, offering an opportunity for academics, engineers, scientists, and practitioners to exchange groundbreaking ideas and contribute to global sustainability efforts.
Conference Topics Include:
- New and Renewable Energy
- Sustainable Technologies for Energy Conversion
- Energy Storage and Power Engineering
- Energy Management, Policy, Economics and Sustainability
- Energy Sciences
- Environment, Air Quality and Climate Change
- Sustainable Cities, Architecture, and Green Buildings
- Green Design, Products, and Manufacturing Processes
- Green Materials
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Bioresource and Bioenergy
- Hydrogen Energy and Hydrogen Production
- Waste Management and Waste Water Treatment
- Smart Grid / Smart City / Smart Mobility
Important Dates:
- Abstract submission (upon request): July 21, 2024
- Notification of acceptance: September 15, 2024
- Early bird registration: October 13, 2024
- Camera-ready abstract submission: October 20, 2024
- Normal registration: November 10, 2024
- Full paper submission* (optional): November 24, 2024
*(For consideration of publication in journals or conference proceedings)
We encourage you to join us for this enriching event. For more information, please visit https://www.isegt.org/.
For any inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].