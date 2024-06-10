Newswise — The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University cordially invites you to attend the International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2024 (SEGT 2024).  This year’s theme, ” Sustaining the Future with Green Energy and Clean Environmental Technology,” highlights our commitment to fostering sustainable solutions.  The conference will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 15-18, 2024.   

SEGT 2024 aims to advance research and innovation in sustainable energy, encompassing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cleaner fossil-fuel technologies in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The conference serves as a platform for international collaboration, offering an opportunity for academics, engineers, scientists, and practitioners to exchange groundbreaking ideas and contribute to global sustainability efforts. 

Conference Topics Include:  

  • New and Renewable Energy 
  • Sustainable Technologies for Energy Conversion 
  • Energy Storage and Power Engineering 
  • Energy Management, Policy, Economics and Sustainability 
  • Energy Sciences 
  • Environment, Air Quality and Climate Change 
  • Sustainable Cities, Architecture, and Green Buildings 
  • Green Design, Products, and Manufacturing Processes 
  • Green Materials 
  • Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) 
  • Bioresource and Bioenergy 
  • Hydrogen Energy and Hydrogen Production 
  • Waste Management and Waste Water Treatment 
  • Smart Grid / Smart City / Smart Mobility 

Important Dates:  

  • Abstract submission (upon request): July 21, 2024  
  • Notification of acceptance: September 15, 2024 
  • Early bird registration: October 13, 2024 
  • Camera-ready abstract submission: October 20, 2024 
  • Normal registration: November 10, 2024 
  • Full paper submission* (optional): November 24, 2024 

*(For consideration of publication in journals or conference proceedings) 

We encourage you to join us for this enriching event.  For more information, please visit https://www.isegt.org/.  

For any inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]  or [email protected]

