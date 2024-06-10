Newswise — The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University cordially invites you to attend the International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2024 (SEGT 2024). This year’s theme, ” Sustaining the Future with Green Energy and Clean Environmental Technology,” highlights our commitment to fostering sustainable solutions. The conference will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 15-18, 2024.

SEGT 2024 aims to advance research and innovation in sustainable energy, encompassing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cleaner fossil-fuel technologies in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The conference serves as a platform for international collaboration, offering an opportunity for academics, engineers, scientists, and practitioners to exchange groundbreaking ideas and contribute to global sustainability efforts.

Conference Topics Include:

New and Renewable Energy

Sustainable Technologies for Energy Conversion

Energy Storage and Power Engineering

Energy Management, Policy, Economics and Sustainability

Energy Sciences

Environment, Air Quality and Climate Change

Sustainable Cities, Architecture, and Green Buildings

Green Design, Products, and Manufacturing Processes

Green Materials

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Bioresource and Bioenergy

Hydrogen Energy and Hydrogen Production

Waste Management and Waste Water Treatment

Smart Grid / Smart City / Smart Mobility

Important Dates:

Abstract submission (upon request): July 21, 2024

Notification of acceptance: September 15, 2024

Early bird registration: October 13, 2024

Camera-ready abstract submission: October 20, 2024

Normal registration: November 10, 2024

Full paper submission* (optional): November 24, 2024

*(For consideration of publication in journals or conference proceedings)

We encourage you to join us for this enriching event. For more information, please visit https://www.isegt.org/.

For any inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].