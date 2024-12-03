Newswise — From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM this December 13-15, 2024 Chulalongkorn University invites everyone to experience a special event at the Night Museum at Chula, where you can explore the museum at night within the university campus. This year’s theme is “Science meets Art – Art meets Science,” blending the beauty of science and art to offer a fresh perspective for learning and inspiration, all set against a spectacular atmosphere of lights, colors, and sounds that will enhance your museum experience at Chula at night. This event is supported and organized by key departments within Chulalongkorn University, including the Chulalongkorn Art and Culture Office, the Faculty of Science, the Chulalongkorn Water Resources Research Institute, and the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts.

Enjoy exhibitions and activities that include:

Exhibition “Beauty and the Beast” : Butterflies and Cockroaches, Ambassadors of Adaptation and Resilience, by the Chulalongkorn Art and Culture Office, along with classical music performances in a nature-art setting.

Exhibition "Things Worth Seeing : Museums You Should Know at Chula": Explore museums within Chulalongkorn.

Exhibition "Chula Through Time" at the Chulalongkorn History Hall, showcasing documents, photographs, and historical objects reflecting the university's journey.

Exhibits of Rare Aquatic and Marine Animals , allowing attendees to experience them up close through Touch Tanks, bringing the sea to the heart of Bangkok, by the Chulalongkorn Water Resources Research Institute.

Choral Performances, Environmental Awareness Plays, Khon Dance, Music in Museum Performances, Animal Dance Performances, and Pong Lang Performances that will entertain and engage attendees, presented by the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts.

Additionally, explore the exhibitions at the Faculty of Science museums under the theme “The Charm of Science,” including:

Chulalongkorn University Natural History Museum:

“Wings – THE WING”: Explore the evolution of winged creatures.

Scientific artwork by Estelle Cruz.

“The Dark Dwellers”: Animals in the shadows.

“Inside the Animal Body”: Crocodile surgery.

“Are You Hungry?”: Tasting insects.

“Citizen Science” discussion, focusing on public roles in conservation.

DIY eco-art activities, such as making fabric bags and badges.

Photography Technology Museum, under the theme “The Dark Room Art”:

Exhibition of images created using various photographic techniques.

Watch black-and-white photos being developed in a darkroom.

Learn traditional light techniques and image creation processes.

Geology Museum, with the theme “Geology and the Power of Creativity in Thai Society”:

Sacred stones and dinosaur bones on display.

A “Three-layer Pork” stone exhibit and zodiac gemstones.

DIY activities like creating unique bags and a dinosaur egg hunt for special prizes.

Living Plant Museum: “The Charm of Flora: People, Plants, Insects”:

Carnivorous plants and rice varieties.

The timeless beauty of botanical art.

DIY activities, such as making herbal fragrances.

“From Garden to Table” exhibition, linking gardens to special dishes.

Other departments will also hold exciting events, including:

Physics Department: “Invite Your Friends to Look at the Stars” with a planetarium and virtual videos.

Microbiology Department: Delve into the colors, smells, and tastes of alcoholic beverages.

Biochemistry Department: Displaying glowing bacteria and GFP proteins from jellyfish, plus health gelato made from natural ingredients.

Mathematics and Computer Science Department: Discovering the secret of guessing birth dates.

Materials Science Department: DIY plaster painting, keychain making, and capsule toys.

Chemistry Department: Nanotechnology experiments with shimmering light and fluorescent substances.

Marine Science Department: Explore the beauty and mystery of the underwater world full of biodiversity.





We invite you to visit the Night Museum at Chula from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

How to get there: Take the MRT to Sam Yan Station or take a bus to the Chulalongkorn University Monument.

For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/NHMCU

For inquiries, contact Chulalongkorn University Museums at Tel: 0-2218-3634-5, 0-2218-3624.