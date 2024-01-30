Newswise — The 37th International Geological Congress (IGC 2024) in August 2024, Busan, Korea, will highlight a growing concern amid urgent threats posed by accelerated climate and environmental changes. This will prompt collaborative efforts towards ensuring the sustainability of our planet.

Abnormally high temperatures across the globe during the past year were expected to make 2023 the hottest year in Earth's history. This realization underscores the concept of climate change, which was once confined to academic desks but has since permeated into our daily existence.

Geologists now assert that the rapid climate and environmental changes necessitate a reconsideration of our geological period. Traditionally, the era spanning 10,000 years to the present has been labeled the 'Holocene.' However, Nobel Prize winner Paul Crutzen proposes a new era, the 'Anthropocene,' attributing geological changes to human activities. Although the exact starting timing of the era is still arguable, many stratigraphers predict eventual recognition of the Anthropocene as an independent geological era.

The media and geologists around the world are focusing on the proposed Anthropocene epoch due to the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address the crisis posed by swift climate and environmental changes. Consequently, in IGC 2024 the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) under the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), responsible for determining and classifying geological periods, will continue comprehensive discussions with other geoscientists on the issue. This discourse aligns with the upcoming 37th IGC 2024 scheduled for Busan, garnering significant media attention in anticipation of a decision during the Congress. Consequently, the IGC 2024 organizing committee is gearing up for the inaugural Anthropocene special session, complete with presentations and discussions on related topics. Korea stands at the forefront of global attention as it spearheads the initiation of this new geological era.

The 'International Geological Congress (IGC),' also referred to as the Geological Olympics, stands as the foremost international academic event in the realm of geological science. The quadrennial congress, initiated with the inaugural general meeting in Paris, 1878, operates on a rotating basis, maintaining its stature as the largest gathering in the field.

The 37th International Geological Congress (IGC 2024) is hosted by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and organized by the 'Organizing Committee of IGC 2024' and will be held in Busan from August 25 to 31, 2024 in Busan, Korea. In 2020, the 36th International Geological Congress was scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India. However, it was conducted online to ensure the health and safety of attendees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the adjustment, interest in the first general meeting held in eight years has grown exponentially. It is a large-scale event, averaging participation of 6,000 members from 120 countries. Due to the recent proliferation of K-culture, including K-POP and K-Dramas, this 2024 meeting is expected to attract up to 10,000 people.

Join Informative and Sustainable IGC ‘Field Trips’

Field work is very essential and important for most geologists and IGC traditionally has opened several field courses to discuss the current local and regional geological issues. Approximately 40 courses are in the planning stages across South Korea and neighboring countries. The 3nd Circular provides a brief introduction to over 30 domestic courses and two overseas courses.

Despite its modest size, the Korean Peninsula boasts a wealth of geological treasures formed over an extensive geologic timeline since the Late Archean. The domestic Field Trip courses are categorized into three themes: Geology of Korea, Geoparks, and Geohazards. Participants, including registrants and accompanying persons, have the opportunity to engage in Field Trips before and after the congress, spanning several days. Mid-congress Field Trip programs are also available, offering exploration of Busan and its surrounding attractions for a day or half. The Field Trips will provide very special experiences to the attending geologists not only on the geological issue but also on the cultural concern and experience. Refer to the list and map below for details on the planned courses: