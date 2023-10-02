Newswise — Washington D.C. – IAFNS is collaborating with U.S. Agriculture Department scientists to present a webinar series addressing gut health and the interaction of diet, stress and immune function this October 11th and 24th.

The free webinars are the fourth in a series of ongoing IAFNS-USDA collaborative efforts to feature nutrition research at USDA centers around the country. The goal of the series is to make new science out of California on the gut microbiome and immune function available to interested scientists, researchers and other professionals.

This 2-part series is co-organized by IAFNS and researchers with the USDA Western Human Nutrition Research Center in California. Join current scientists as they share their latest research!

Webinar 1: Gut Microbiome, Nutrition and Health

October 11, 1:00 - 2:30 pm ET

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Charles B. Stephensen, Research Leader

Dr. Mary Kable, Research Molecular Biologist at USDA-ARS

Dr. Danielle Lemay, Research Scientist at USDA-ARS

Webinar 2: Interaction of Diet, Stress and Immune Function

Oct. 24, 2023, 1:00-2:30 pm ET

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Ryan Snodgrass, Research Molecular Biologist at USDA-ARS

Dr. Kevin Laugero, Principal Investigator, Lead Scientist at USDA/ARS

IAFNS is a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) provider with the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR). CDR Credentialed Practitioners will receive 1.0 Continuing Professional Education Unit (CPEU) for completion of either the live or recorded viewing of each webinar.

