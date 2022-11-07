Newswise — ST. LOUIS - The Saint Louis University Library Associates announced today that actor and St. Louis native Jon Hamm will interview Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Neil Gaiman when Gaiman receives the 2023 St. Louis Literary Award in April.

Gaiman is a prolific author of prose, poetry, film, journalism, comics, song lyrics, and drama. He has been honored with both the Newbery and Carnegie Medals.

While he is best known as a novelist, Gaiman is adept at writing in a variety of forms. His work includes “Coraline,” “Neverwhere,” “The Ocean At The End Of The Lane,” “American Gods,” “The Graveyard Book,” “Stardust,” and “The Sandman.”

The Netflix adaptation of “The Sandman” premiered in August.

The award ceremony will be held on April 13, 2023, at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Ticket sales to attend in person will be available beginning on Friday, Feb. 10. A craft talk will take place on April 14 on the campus of Saint Louis University.

The St. Louis Literary Award department in SLU Libraries also includes a Campus Read series, which is open to the public; the Undergraduate Writing Award; Literature & Medicine; Inspired By Arts Showcase for High School and College Students; and the Walter J. Ong S.J. Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Research.

This will be Hamm’s second time behind the microphone for the St. Louis Literary Award. Hamm previously interviewed Michael Chabon in 2020, when Chabon was honored. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that interview was held virtually.

Hamm’s nuanced portrayal of the high-powered, advertising executive Don Draper on AMC’s award-winning drama series “Mad Men” has firmly established him as one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile actors.

He has earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, two Golden Globe Awards and multiple Screen Actors Guild Nominations.

A native of St. Louis, Hamm received his Bachelor of Arts in English at the University of Missouri-Columbia and currently resides in Los Angeles.

St. Louis Literary Award

The St. Louis Literary Award is presented annually by the Saint Louis University Library Associates and has become one of the top literary prizes in the country. The award honors a writer who deepens our insight into the human condition and expands the scope of our compassion. Some of the most important writers of the 20th and 21st centuries have come to Saint Louis University to accept the honor, including Margaret Atwood, Salmon Rushdie, Eudora Welty, John Updike, Saul Bellow, August Wilson, Stephen Sondheim, Zadie Smith and Tom Wolfe.

Saint Louis University Library Associates

One of the oldest literary and cultural organizations in St. Louis, the Saint Louis University Library Associates seeks to build a closer relationship between the University and the community and to promote an appreciation for the value of literature. The Library Associates work to enhance the visibility of the Saint Louis University Libraries and to support the development of their world-class collections and services.