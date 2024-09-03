Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ (September 3, 2024)– Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center together with RWJBarnabas Health, have appointed Jonathan H. Sherman, MD, FAANS, FCNS, FACS as chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute. Dr. Sherman is also a professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) and is on the medical staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), an RWJBarnabas Health facility. He is a member of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

Dr. Sherman is an expert in the treatment of patients with brain and spinal tumors, specializing in neurosurgical oncology. In this role, he joins a renowned team at Rutgers Cancer Institute and in the Department of Neurological Surgery at RWJMS. In addition to treating patients, he looks to develop a robust research and clinical trials program in New Jersey. He was most recently director of Neurosurgical Oncology at West Virginia University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sherman to Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health,” says Rutgers Cancer Institute director Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, who is also senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health. “With a specialization in clinical interventions and a breadth of active research in the treatment of malignant brain and spine tumors, Dr. Sherman brings new help and hope for patients fighting these complex diagnoses. He also joins our team at a pivotal time as we prepare to initiate care at the new Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in 2025.”

“I am privileged to join a skilled and passionate team of specialists at New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. I look forward to working together to discover innovative ways to improve patient outcomes through clinical research,” notes Dr. Sherman. “I am also thrilled to join the esteemed team of professionals at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School who are at the forefront of neurosurgical innovation and look forward to collaborate with such talented colleagues.”

“Dr. Sherman is tremendous addition to the Department of Neurosurgery” said Robert E. Gross, MD, PhD, joint chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and senior vice president for neurosurgical services at RWJBarnabas Health. “Dr. Sherman is a distinguished leader in the field, with an impressive track record of clinical excellence and groundbreaking research. His dedication to patient-centered care aligns perfectly with our department’s mission.”

Sherman received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed his neurosurgery residency at the University of Virginia. Sherman has published over 130 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and co-authored several books. He is also a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

About Rutgers Cancer Institute

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, provides patients access to the most advanced treatment options including clinical trials close to home at our facilities throughout the state. Our groundbreaking cancer research is the engine that drives access to the most advanced cancer treatments, where our discoveries become your care. This will be enhanced with the opening of the state’s first freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, in 2025.

About Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is a 614-bed academic medical center that serves as the principal teaching hospital of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the flagship Cancer Hospital of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Its Centers of Excellence include cardiovascular care from minimally invasive heart surgery to transplantation, cancer care, stroke care, neuroscience, orthopedics, bariatric surgery and women’s and children’s care including The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. A Level 1 Trauma Center and the first designated Pediatric Trauma Center in the state, RWJUH’s New Brunswick campus serves as a national resource in its ground-breaking approaches to emergency preparedness.