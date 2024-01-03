Newswise — CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jonathan Stamler, MD, has been named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Dr. Stamler is the co-founder and president of Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH), and the Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Election as an Academy Fellow is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors and the 2023 Class of Fellows is comprised of 162 distinguished academic inventors. The full list of 2023 Fellows can be found here.

The 2023 class of Fellows represents NAI’s foundational and continuing commitment to diversifying innovation on all levels, with underrepresented inventors comprising 33 percent of this year’s class. This year’s class also showcases regional diversity with Fellows representing 35 U.S. states and 10 countries, exemplifying the Academy’s belief that great innovators can be found everywhere.

An internationally acclaimed physician-scientist, Dr. Stamler discovered the protein S-nitrosylation, microscopic markers on proteins that play a role in the body’s normal function. The global post-translational modification of proteins is widely involved in both disease and physiology. As a founder of institutes, biotechnology companies, medical societies, innovation platforms and impact investment funds, Dr. Stamler is also known for a track record of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He has co-authored nearly 400 manuscripts and 225 patents, and has been recognized with multiple awards. His recent research, published in the journal Cell, identified an enzyme that blocks insulin produced in the body—a discovery that could provide a new target to treat diabetes. His work has been covered in numerous publications, including the front page and science sections of the New York Times, Time Magazine and The Economist, as well as in books on the history of science and luck, and in works on outlier innovators.

In addition to being co-founder and president of Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, Dr. Stamler is also a Professor of Medicine and of Biochemistry at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, and is the founding director of the medical school’s Institute for Transformative Molecular Medicine.

“I’m honored to be elected an NAI Fellow this year,” Dr. Stamler said. “I’m appreciative that measures of creativity are being recognized.”

The 2023 Fellow class hails from 118 research universities, governmental and non-profit research institutions worldwide. This class includes 89 individuals from the Association of American Universities (AAU) institutions and 128 individuals from R1 universities that boast very high research activity. Collectively, the 2023 Fellows hold over 4,600 issued U.S. patents. This year’s class includes 2 Nobel Laureates, 3 National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees, 22 members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and individuals holding other honors and distinctions as well as senior leadership from universities and research institutions. Their work spans across disciplines and exemplifies their dedication and inspiration to translating research into commercial technologies that benefit society.

“This year’s class of NAI Fellows showcases the caliber of researchers that are found within the innovation ecosystem. Each of these individuals are making significant contributions to both science and society through their work,” said Dr. Paul R. Sanberg, FNAI, President of the NAI. “This new class, in conjunction with our existing Fellows, are creating innovations that are driving crucial advancements across a variety of disciplines and are stimulating the global and national economy in immeasurable ways as they move these technologies from lab to marketplace. We are honored to welcome these highly regarded innovators to the Academy and look forward to formally inducting them at our 2024 Annual Conference in the Research Triangle of North Carolina.”

Since its inception in 2012, the NAI Fellows program has grown to include 1,898 exceptional researchers and innovators, who hold over 63,000 U.S. patents and 13,000 licensed technologies. NAI Fellows are known for the societal and economic impact of their inventions, contributing to major advancements in science and consumer technologies. Their innovations have generated over $3 trillion in revenue and generated 1 million jobs.

The 2023 class of Fellows will be honored and presented their medals by a senior official of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) at the NAI 13th Annual Meeting on June 18th, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

