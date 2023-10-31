Newswise — Dr. Joseph A. Barone, Dean of the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy (EMSOP), has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the New Jersey Pharmacists Association (NJPhA) Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes Dean Barone’s significant contributions through instruction, leadership, service and scholarship to the profession of Pharmacy and NJPhA. His award will be presented at the 153rd Annual Convention of NJPhA, on October 28, 2023 in Princeton, New Jersey.

Dr. Barone was appointed the ninth Dean of EMSOP in 2013. Joining Rutgers in 1982, he rose through the faculty ranks as Professor, then Chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Administration (1988-2011), and Acting Dean (2011-2013). Dr. Barone currently serves as the Chair of the New Jersey State Health Planning Board and is past Chair of the Executive Committee of the NJ Medical Emergency Disaster Prevention and Response Expert Panel (MEDPREP). He is the founder of the Rutgers Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program, now in its 40th year, successfully graduating over 1500 post-doctoral fellows.

Dean Barone received his BS in Pharmacy (1979) and Doctor of Pharmacy (1981) degrees from St. John’s University College of Pharmacy in New York. He completed an advanced pharmacy residency in Emergency Medicine, at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, serving as Chief Resident. He established the Emergency Medicine Pharmacy Residency program at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ soon after.

Dr. Barone has presented and published widely on applying pharmacotherapy principles to patient care, outcomes research, pharmacy industry training programs, and the role of pharmacists in the drug development process. His contributions to scholarship have been recognized by the Research and Development Council of NJ, receiving their Educator of the Year award (2012), and his contributions to advancing the pharmacy profession recognized by NJ Biz as a Healthcare Power Leader designee (2021).

Dean Barone has set standards for excellence in the profession with his outstanding achievements in pharmaceutical science, pharmacy practice, and interdisciplinary collaboration. We are honored to congratulate Dean Barone on this Lifetime Achievement Award.