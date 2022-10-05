Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center has named Joseph L. Kissil, Ph.D., chair of its Molecular Oncology Department. The department conducts innovative research focusing on understanding tumors at a molecular level, looking at the chemistry of cancer and its gene expression and signal transduction to help uncover new targets for cancer therapies. Kissil will also continue in his role as co-leader of the Cancer Biology & Evolution Program.

“Dr. Kissil has been critical to the growth and success of the Molecular Oncology Department during his time as vice chair. I have no doubt he will continue to elevate the department in his new role,” said Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., associate center director of Basic Science at Moffitt.

In addition to his leadership roles, Kissil has a lab that researches the molecular mechanisms that drive cancer, particularly how mitogenic and developmental signaling pathways communicate in tumor cells. Data from his research studies are utilized to help identify new therapeutic targets and develop new anti-cancer agents.

Kissil joined Moffitt last year from The Scripps Research Institute. Previously, he was a faculty member at the Wistar Institute. Kissil received his doctorate from the Weizmann Institute of Science and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with world renowned cancer geneticist Tyler Jacks, Ph.D.

