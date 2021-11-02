Newswise — Cambridge, Mass. (November 1, 2021) – Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Joslin Diabetes Center (Joslin) today announced that Joslin has officially joined the BILH system. Joslin’s expertise in diabetes research and care will further strengthen BILH's ability to meet the needs of its patients and communities, including more than 100,000 patients with diabetes across eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

“We are so pleased to welcome Joslin Diabetes Center and its expert researchers, clinicians, educators and staff to Beth Israel Lahey Health,” said Kevin Tabb, MD, president and CEO of BILH. “With Joslin as part of our integrated health care system, we will test the boundaries of science and expand access to world-class diabetes care and leading-edge clinical trials for the diverse patients we serve.”

“Now that Joslin is officially part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, we can begin the important work of integration,” said Roberta Herman, MD, president and CEO of Joslin Diabetes Center. “We are eager to share our best practice clinical care protocols and education with patients across the system, as well as collaborate with other scientists to advance our efforts to manage diabetes, prevent complications and ultimately find a cure. This is the beginning of a new and exciting era for Joslin.”

Joslin was founded in 1898 by Elliott P. Joslin, MD, when he opened his diabetes-focused medical practice in Boston. Motivated by diabetes diagnoses for both his aunt and mother, he recognized the importance of research in building knowledge to treat diabetes, which at the time was not a significant focus of medicine. Today, Joslin is one of only 18 Diabetes Research Centers in the United States funded by the National Institutes of Health. Joslin is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Diabetes Recognition Program for having the highest quality diabetes care and is part of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Center of Excellence in New England, a cross-collaboration with the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, the UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence at UMass Medical School and The Jackson Laboratory.

Joslin’s joining BILH builds on a decades-long relationship between Joslin and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in which Joslin and BIDMC have maintained a strong clinical affiliation, managed shared education programs, and provided a range of clinical services to each other’s patients. Joslin and BIDMC, as well as other providers across the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, will work closely together to provide outstanding subspecialty care for people with diabetes, including in vascular surgery and foot care, and for women with diabetes through pregnancy and childbirth. In joining BILH, Joslin expands that expertise across BILH’s spectrum of primary care, preventive care, acute care, and population health management.

