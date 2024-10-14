Newswise — The American Physiological Society (APS) and Wiley announce the relaunch of Comprehensive Physiology, now featuring a new scope focused on interorgan communication. This marks a new chapter for the journal and Society. Comprehensive Physiology will serve as a premier platform for research, review and editorial content dedicated to interorgan communication in health and disease. The journal is now open for submissions and will begin publishing online Jan. 1, 2025 for its inaugural bi-monthly issue in Feb. 2025.

Usha Raj, MD, MHA, FAPS, has been named as the editor-in-chief of the relaunched Comprehensive Physiology. Raj, a fellow of the American Physiological Society and American Thoracic Society, is the Anjuli S. Nayak Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. She was head of pediatrics from 2008-2015 and chief of neonatology at Harbor-UCLA (1995-2008). Raj graduated from the Seth G.S. Medical College, University of Bombay in India, where she committed to a career as a physician-scientist in pediatrics. Her goals for the journal include attracting innovative work from leading experts globally and providing an exceptional author experience for anyone submitting to the journal.

“Comprehensive Physiology will be the first journal exclusively dedicated to interorgan communication in the field,” Raj says. “We aim to publish cutting-edge research that explores the intricate networks and signaling mechanisms between organs. Our goal is to illuminate the complex interactions that influence human health and disease, ultimately advancing knowledge and fostering innovation in the field. We invite authors from the worldwide physiology community to submit their novel basic and clinical-translational research and review articles on interorgan communication to the journal.”

Wolfgang Kuebler, MD, FAPS, chair of the APS Publications Committee, says the Society is proud to unveil the first journal focused solely on the essential topic of interorgan communication. “This new platform enriches our current journal offerings and provides scientists with a valuable forum to publish their innovative research. Given the significance of interorgan communication in both health and disease states, having a dedicated, highly selective journal in this field is crucial,” he says.

"My colleagues and I are proud to evolve our longstanding partnership with the APS through the relaunch of Comprehensive Physiology as a peer-reviewed journal," said Shawn Morton, Group VP of Partner Publishing at Wiley. "We embrace this opportunity to work with Dr. Raj and her editorial team to further knowledge and understanding related to interorgan communication.”

To learn more about the journal and keep up with the latest news about Comprehensive Physiology, visit the journal’s new website.

About the American Physiological Society

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.