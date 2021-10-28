Newswise — Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) is now presenting opportunities to engage in Continuing Medical Education (CME) in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Each Journal-Based CME activity consists of a full-text article that is free to read, a multiple-choice question test, and an evaluation/self-assessment. Those who participate in CME activities with JEM will be tested on their comprehension of the key concepts in the selected articles, with the objective of enriching their clinical practice and patient care through better understanding of scientific advances and new techniques in the fields covered by the journal. JEM offers these activities to all at no charge.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MSK and offer our first CME activity this year, which marks the 125th anniversary of JEM,” says JEM Executive Editor Shachi Bhatt, PhD. “JEM continues to publish studies of high clinical relevance in all biomedical fields, and this collaboration offers yet another way for JEM to contribute to medical knowledge.”

Eileen M. O’Reilly, MD, MSK CME Committee Chair, adds, “This is an exciting collaboration with Rockefeller University Press, and MSK’s CME program is delighted to support this inaugural activity on the auspicious occasion of the 125th anniversary of the JEM. We encourage all who wish to augment their understanding of immunology and all aspects of disease pathogenesis to participate.”

The first article selected for CME is: “T- and B-cell abnormalities, pneumocystis pneumonia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia associated with an AIOLOS defect in patients,” by Hye Sun Kuehn, Jingjie Chang, Motoi Yamashita, Julie E. Niemela, Chengcheng Zou, Kazuki Okuyama, Junji Harada, Jennifer Stoddard, Cristiane Nunes-Santos, Brigette Boast, Ryan Baxter, Elena Wen-Yuan Hsieh, Mary Garofalo, Thomas Fleisher, Tomohiro Morio, Ichiro Taniuchi, Cullen M. Dutmer, and Sergio D. Rosenzweig.

“This is a superb paper that neatly illustrates how in-depth mechanistic studies of patients with rare inborn errors of immunity can be illuminating both physiologically and clinically,” says Activity Director and JEM Editor Jean-Laurent Casanova, MD, PhD, Levy Family Professor at The Rockefeller University, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, and Head of the St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch.

Clinicians can begin the activities by visiting the JEM Course Overview page at the MSK CME website. You do not need to be an MSK Employee to create an account.

Accreditation

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) and Rockefeller University Press. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

AMA Credit Designation Statement

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center designates this journal-based activity for a maximum of 1.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

About Journal of Experimental Medicine

Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) publishes peer-reviewed research on immunology, cancer biology, stem cell biology, microbial pathogenesis, vascular biology, and neurobiology. All editorial decisions on research manuscripts are made through collaborative consultation between professional scientific editors and the academic editorial board. Established in 1896, JEM is published by Rockefeller University Press, a department of The Rockefeller University in New York. For more information, visit jem.org.

