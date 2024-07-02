Newswise — (Toronto, July 2, 2024) JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled “Patient and Consumer Use of Artificial Intelligence for Health” in its premier open access journal Journal of Participatory Medicine indexed in PubMed, SCOPUS, Sherpa Romeo, and DOAJ.

This theme issue will explore the use of AI for health (AIH) from the perspectives of patients and the public. The journal is seeking papers that examine (a) the experience and impact of patients and health consumers using AI applications, and (b) the involvement of patients, caregivers, and the public in the co-design and development of AIH. For this theme issue, the journal welcomes original research, reviews, case studies, and viewpoints on insights on patient and public use of AIH. We seek articles that discuss benefits and risks of consumer AIH for self-care, innovation opportunities, and research gaps in the use of AIH by patients and the public. Articles jointly authored with patient advocates are especially welcome.

Theme issue topics include but are not limited to the following:

Research on the experience, value, and impact of patients and consumers actively using AI tools

Explore how patients using generative AI, such as ChatGPT, learn about health issues, understand their health data, or consequently engage in self-care and change behavior.

Examine, from the health consumer perspective, how AI chatbots, virtual assistants, or other tools answer queries, assess symptoms, or communicate with health professionals.

Understand how AI-powered devices and applications that collect and analyze data are used by patients and how they can impact behavior and health outcomes.

Co-production and Co-design of AI tools with patients, health consumers, and the public

Meaningful involvement or consultation of patients and caregivers with lived experience, in the design, development or deployment of AI applications for specific health issues.

Meaningful involvement or consultation of patients and caregivers with lived experience, in the research of health-related AI applications.

Democratic deliberation of the public to address key issues of health-related AI, such as privacy, security, ethics, data bias, governance, and the responsible use of personal health data.

Research on the clinical use of AI tools that interact directly with patients and/or caregivers

Examine, from the patient perspective, the use of clinician-derived AI tools that are directed at the patient and caregiver, such as sending AI-derived content to respond to patients’ secure emails.

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process, and accepted articles will be published in a theme issue (e-collection) titled “Patient and Consumer Use of Artificial Intelligence for Health.”

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, is a leading open access digital health research publisher. As a pioneer in open access publishing, JMIR Publications is committed to driving innovation in scholarly communications, advancing digital health research, and promoting open science principles. Our portfolio features 35 open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health, including the Journal of Medical Internet Research, as well as cross-disciplinary journals such as JMIR Research Protocols and the new title JMIR XR & Spatial Computing.