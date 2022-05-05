For a 14th year, the Johns Hopkins Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences will gather journalists and science writers for the Science Writers’ Boot Camp — a free, daylong immersion in science and medicine that is focused on a particular area of interest. This year, Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists and physicians will present a variety of talks on research and clinical advancements in women's health, and attendees will have opportunities to conduct on-site print and recorded broadcast interviews.

Topics range from X chromosome research to COVID-19 and menstruation. Register now and few a full list of the day’s presenters.

WHEN: Monday, June 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20045

WHO: Science Writers’ Boot Camp is open to science writers of many types, including journalists, freelancers and public information officers.

REGISTRATION: Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are capping attendance. Register by May 16