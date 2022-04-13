Newswise — Press registration is now open for journalists who wish to attend the 2022 Annual Convention of the Association for Psychological Science (APS), held May 26-29 in Chicago, Illinois. Complimentary registration will be granted to working members of the press for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of the APS annual convention. Registration and credentialing information can be found in the APS Virtual Newsroom.

APS’s 34th annual gathering will feature leading psychological researchers presenting on virtually all aspects of human behavior, including substance abuse and addiction, sexual and emotional health, mental health and depression, COVID-related research, and the impact of misinformation and how to fight it.

A tip sheet highlighting specific sessions, presentations, and media events will be issued closer to the meeting.

CROSS-CUTTING THEMES

In addition to the slate of oral presentations and poster sessions, APS 2022 includes two cross-cutting sessions in which leading researchers integrate perspectives from a wide range of areas in order to provide a richer understanding of critical topics:

Advances in Understanding Bias: A Focus on the Individual as Deeply Embedded in Macro Social Contexts will examine the role that stigma and prejudice play in shaping core psychological processes, along with the future direction of research to fully understand their impact.

will examine the role that stigma and prejudice play in shaping core psychological processes, along with the future direction of research to fully understand their impact. Social Justice and Equity: Impacts on Health will explore how factors related to social justice and equity predict or inform disparities in health. A panel of experts will discuss their research on how racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic factors predict a range of mental and physical health disparities.

FEATURED CONVENTION SPEAKERS

Each day, the entire convention delegation will hear from prominent psychological scientists. These talks and panels include:

The Opening Keynote Address , titled “American Injustice, Mercy, Humanity, and Making a Difference,” will be presented by Bryan Stevenson (Equal Justice Initiative) and take place on Thursday, May 26.

, titled “American Injustice, Mercy, Humanity, and Making a Difference,” will be presented by Bryan Stevenson (Equal Justice Initiative) and take place on Thursday, May 26. The Friday, May 27 Plenary Panel Session , “Violent Crime and Police on the Streets of Chicago,” will feature Andrew V. Papachristos (Northwestern University) and Craig B. Futterman (University of Chicago Law School). Batja Mesquita (University of Leuven, Belgium) will deliver the evening Keynote Address titled “Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions.”

, “Violent Crime and Police on the Streets of Chicago,” will feature Andrew V. Papachristos (Northwestern University) and Craig B. Futterman (University of Chicago Law School). Batja Mesquita (University of Leuven, Belgium) will deliver the evening titled “Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions.” The Saturday, May 28 Plenary Panel Session, “Trust in Institutions: Perspectives from Public Health, Policing, and Education,” will explore the global, organizational, and psychological forces that erode trust in institutions and what can be done to reverse these trends.

HOTEL & TRAVEL INFORMATION

APS’s Annual Convention will take place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, which is near Navy Pier, Millennium Park, and the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Please consider booking a hotel room now to take advantage of the preferential rates.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

APS requires that everyone who attends the 2022 Annual Convention be fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved vaccines. Proof of vaccination will be verified by a third-party provider. APS will require all attendees, guests, and speakers to wear masks in the meeting space except when eating and drinking.

