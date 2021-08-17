Newswise — The Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies and Rutgers School of Public Health are excited to announce that Julia Chen-Sankey will be joining Rutgers in the fall of 2021. Chen-Sankey’s appointment in the Rutgers School of Public Health will be in the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy.

Chen-Sankey is a social and behavioral public health researcher who focuses on the intersection of tobacco use, tobacco policy, and health equity. Her research pertains to flavored tobacco utilization, tobacco marketing and promotion, and cigar use disparities among youth, young adults, and other priority populations.

“Dr. Chen-Sankey is a welcome addition to our growing Center,” said Cristine Delnevo, director of the Center for Tobacco Studies. “Her research complements and enhances our efforts to inform sound tobacco regulations and policies to reduce tobacco caused morbidity and mortality, especially among vulnerable populations.”

At Rutgers, Chen-Sankey’s studies will continue to improve health outcomes of high-risk minority populations through scholarship that analyzes the influence of tobacco marketing features and claims, evaluates the impact of local- and national-level tobacco control policies, and examines the perceptions and use patterns of new tobacco products.

“The Rutgers School of Public Health is honored to welcome Dr. Chen-Sankey,” said Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Dr. Chen-Sankey’s efforts align with the values, vision, and mission of our School and will continue to propel our commitment to equity and social justice forward.”

“We are delighted that Dr. Chen-Sankey will be joining the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy,” shares Paul R. Duberstein, chair of the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy. “We expect that she will actively contribute to our current and planned degree and certificate programs.”

“I am thrilled to join the Center for Tobacco Studies and Rutgers School of Public,” says Chen-Sankey. “The talent, resources, and environment will build and strengthen my research on tobacco control and tobacco regulatory science. I look forward to working with colleagues at Rutgers and serving the Rutgers community.”

Chen-Sankey joins Rutgers University after serving as a post-doctoral fellow in the Division of Intramural Research for the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities within the National Institutes of Health. Chen-Sankey holds a doctoral degree from the University of Maryland College Park School of Public Health in behavioral and community health and a master’s degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins University. She is an active member of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco.

About the Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies

For nearly two decades, the Rutgers School of Public Health Center for Tobacco Studies has worked to promote and elevate research in tobacco use, policy, and marketing for the benefit of peer researchers, practitioners, and policy makers. Their mission is to enhance the evaluation and surveillance of tobacco control as well as industry initiatives and strategies, by conducting research studies, that include primary and secondary data collection and analysis and qualitative and quantitative methods, and to translate and disseminate findings to program planners and policy makers. Their team of researchers conducts applied research of high quality, integrity, and innovation. Follow the Center for Tobacco Studies on Twitter.

About the Rutgers School of Public Health

The Rutgers School of Public Health is New Jersey’s only accredited school of public health that seeks to improve health and prevent disease in diverse populations in New Jersey and around the world through educating students to become well-qualified and effective public health leaders, researchers, and practitioners; conducting research to advance public health science and policies; and providing service programs that promote population and individual health. Visit us at https://sph.rutgers.edu and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn how we're "keeping the ‘public’ in public health.”