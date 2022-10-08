Newswise — CHICAGO – Julie O’Sullivan Maillet, a nationally recognized leader in clinical nutrition education and practice,

has been named the 2022 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor given by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Dr. Maillet will receive her award October 8 at the Academy’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® in Orlando, Fla.

Maillet is a professor in the department of clinical and preventive nutritional sciences at Rutgers University School of Health Professions (formerly the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey), where she has worked since 1985. She has served in leadership positions at the university including interim dean of the School of Health Professions; chair of the department of primary care; director of the dietetic internship and coordinated programs in dietetics; and associate dean for academic affairs and research.

A registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy member since 1976, Maillet has served in many leadership positions in the nutrition and dietetics profession, including as the Academy’s 2002-2003 President. She is a past president of the Academy’s New Jersey affiliate; past Speaker of the House of Delegates; chair of the Dietitians in Nutrition Support dietetic practice group and a recipient of the group’s Distinguished Member Award; past chair of the Academy Foundation’s scholarship committee; past member of the Academy Board of Directors’ executive, diversity, fiscal affairs and legislative and public policy committees; and a past member of the Commission on Dietetic Registration and currently on the Expanded Standards committee for the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Colleagues nominating her praise Maillet’s lifetime of dedication to nutrition and dietetics education, saying: “She has made a tremendous impact in the state of New Jersey and beyond. From her days as an internship director to her creation of laddering opportunities for dietetics technicians, registered, her impact in the classroom on students starting out in the profession or continuing their studies, and the opportunity for registered dietitians to complete a clinical doctorate, she runs the gamut of promoting professional opportunities for students to learn and excel in professional dietetics. She is truly a mentor for our future.”

Maillet has written or co-written articles, books, and chapters, as well as presented often, on ethics in general, ethics and feeding, advanced and specialty practice, clinical and interprofessional education, nutrition management for patients and clinical management and leadership. In 2021, Maillet was named to the state’s newly established Licensure Board for Nutrition and Dietetics.

Prior to being tapped for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was formerly known as the Copher Award, Maillet received the Academy’s Medallion Award for outstanding service in 1992 and has received teaching awards from the Academy and Rutgers University. She received the Recognition Award from the UMDNJ African American Heritage Committee in 2013 and the 2017 Darrell C. Mase Presidential Citation from the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions. She received ASAHP’s Distinguished Service Award in 2020.

Maillet earned her undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees from New York University and completed her internship at UMDNJ.

Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo®. To request media credentials and learn more, visit the Press Room Guidelines page. There will be no on-site registration due to COVID-19 precautions.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.