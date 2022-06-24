Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2022). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 53, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/53/1/neurosurg-focus.53.issue-1.xml]) presents 14 articles and two editorials on current research into arteriovenous malformations.

Topic Editors: Louis J. Kim, Oliver Bozinov, Judy Huang, and Giuseppe Lanzino

Noting in their Introduction that “brain arteriovenous malformations…remain shrouded in management complexity and confusion,” the Topic Editors of this issue express their “hope that these studies will not only enlighten our readership but also inspire future AVM research and clinical trials that will continue to refine the neurosurgical treatment of this disease for the benefit of our patients.”

Contents of the June issue:

“Introduction: Arteriovenous malformations in 2022: a state of the art” by Louis J. Kim et al.

by Louis J. Kim et al. “Emerging pathogenic mechanisms in human brain arteriovenous malformations: a contemporary review in the multiomics era” by Ethan A. Winkler et al.

by Ethan A. Winkler et al. “Ischemia-induced inflammation in arteriovenous malformations” by Jan Rodemark et al.

by Jan Rodemark et al. “More pronounced hemodynamic alterations in patients with brain arteriovenous malformation–associated epilepsy” by Martina Sebök et al.

by Martina Sebök et al. “Principles and strategies for step-by-step AVM excision” by Edoardo Agosti et al.

by Edoardo Agosti et al. “De novo epilepsy after microsurgical resection of brain arteriovenous malformations” by Rajeev D. Sen et al.

by Rajeev D. Sen et al. “Hemodynamic changes during the obliteration process for cerebral arteriovenous malformations after radiosurgery” by Yasuhiro Takeda et al.

by Yasuhiro Takeda et al. “Endovascular treatment as the first-line approach for cure of low-grade brain arteriovenous malformation” by Seyed Ali Shariat Razavi et al.

by Seyed Ali Shariat Razavi et al. “Editorial. Curative embolization for low-grade AVMs: ready for prime time? ” by Giuseppe Lanzino and Lorenzo Rinaldo

” by Giuseppe Lanzino and Lorenzo Rinaldo “Operative considerations and surgical treatment of sylvian fissure arteriovenous malformations: a 20-year experience” by Edgar Nathal et al.

by Edgar Nathal et al. “Repeat stereotactic radiosurgery for cerebral arteriovenous malformations” by Stylianos Pikis et al.

by Stylianos Pikis et al. “Long-term outcomes of Spetzler-Martin grade IV and V arteriovenous malformations: a single-center experience” by Nan Li et al.

by Nan Li et al. “Editorial. Management of high-grade brain arteriovenous malformations: the current state of knowledge” by James Feghali and Judy Huang

by James Feghali and Judy Huang “Patient frailty association with cerebral arteriovenous malformation microsurgical outcomes and development of custom risk stratification score: an analysis of 16,721 nationwide admissions” by Oliver Y. Tang et al.

by Oliver Y. Tang et al. “Cerebral vasospasm following arteriovenous malformation rupture: a population-based cross-sectional study” by Alis J. Dicpinigaitis et al.

by Alis J. Dicpinigaitis et al. “Arteriovenous malformations of the filum terminale: clinical characteristics, angioarchitecture, and management of a rare spinal vascular pathology” by Michael Mull et al.

by Michael Mull et al. “Head and neck arteriovenous malformations: University of Tennessee experience, 2012–2022” by Demi Dawkins et al.

