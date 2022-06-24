Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2022). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 7, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/7/1/neurosurg-focus-video.7.issue-1.xml]) presents 9 articles discussing lateral approaches to the spine for surgical treatment.

Topic Editors: Laura A. Snyder, Melissa Ericskson, Justin S. Smith, and Praveen V. Mummaneni

In this issue, the Topic Editors “hope to provide readers with tools, tips, and techniques to advance their lateral access spine surgery practice as well as treat pathologies via lateral techniques in which they may have not considered previously.”

Contents of the July issue:

“Introduction: Expanding lateral access spine surgery” by Laura A. Snyder et al.

by Laura A. Snyder et al. “Mini-open lateral retropleural thoracic discectomy approach” by Juan S. Uribe et al.

by Juan S. Uribe et al. “Antero-lateral transthoracic endoscopic approach for a calcified thoracic disc herniation” by Roque Carlos Fernández et al.

by Roque Carlos Fernández et al. “Short segment rib resection to mitigate risk of pleural violation during retropleural lateral thoracic interbody fusion” by Bo Li et al.

by Bo Li et al. “Safe dissection and complication avoidance for L1–2 interbody placement via a lateral access approach” by David S. Xu et al.

by David S. Xu et al. “Navigated retrodiaphragmatic/retroperitoneal approach for the treatment of symptomatic kyphoscoliosis: an operative video” by Michael J. Strong et al.

by Michael J. Strong et al. “Minimally invasive lateral retroperitoneal transpsoas approach for lumbar corpectomy and fusion with posterior instrumentation” by Ethan S. Srinivasan et al.

by Ethan S. Srinivasan et al. “Transitioning from lateral to the prone transpsoas approach: flatten the learning curve by knowing the nuances” by Nima Alan et al.

by Nima Alan et al. “Prone-lateral access to the lumbar spine: single-level corpectomy with approach discussion” by Lauren E. Stone

by Lauren E. Stone “MIS lateral retroperitoneal transpsoas approach allows gross total resection of a giant L4 schwannoma” by Andres Ramos-Fresnedo

Please join us in reading this month's issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

