Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2023). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 55, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/55/1/neurosurg-focus.55.issue-1.xml]) presents three articles and one editorial on sacroiliac joint dysfunction.
Topic Editors: Paul Park, Kristen E. Jones, Yamaan S. Saadeh, Cristiano M. Menezes, and Juan S. Uribe
The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus presents a concise selection of the newest information about the treatment of sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction. Noting that “the prevalence of SIJ-mediated low-back pain is reportedly as high as 30%,” the Topic Editors of this issue have prepared a brief collection of articles on treatment techniques.
Contents of the July issue:
- “Introduction. Surgery for sacroiliac joint dysfunction: emerging techniques and assistive technologies” by Paul Park et al.
- “Fusion and patient-reported outcomes after navigated decortication and direct arthrodesis in minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion using cylindrical threaded implants: a case series and literature review” by Gustavo Anton et al.
- “Editorial. Sacroiliac joint fusion: durability of symptom relief by promoting bone arthrodesis” by Yamaan S. Saadeh et al.
- “Robotic versus nonrobotic sacroiliac joint fusion” by John H. Lee et al.
- “Bilateral sacroiliac joint fusion in long constructs using self-harvesting porous S2–alar iliac screws with an integrated tulip: technical considerations and early clinical and radiographic experience” by Nima Alan et al.
Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.
