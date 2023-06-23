Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2023). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 55, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/55/1/neurosurg-focus.55.issue-1.xml]) presents three articles and one editorial on sacroiliac joint dysfunction.

Topic Editors: Paul Park, Kristen E. Jones, Yamaan S. Saadeh, Cristiano M. Menezes, and Juan S. Uribe

The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus presents a concise selection of the newest information about the treatment of sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction. Noting that “the prevalence of SIJ-mediated low-back pain is reportedly as high as 30%,” the Topic Editors of this issue have prepared a brief collection of articles on treatment techniques.

Contents of the July issue:

“Introduction. Surgery for sacroiliac joint dysfunction: emerging techniques and assistive technologies” by Paul Park et al.

by Paul Park et al. “Fusion and patient-reported outcomes after navigated decortication and direct arthrodesis in minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion using cylindrical threaded implants: a case series and literature review” by Gustavo Anton et al.

by Gustavo Anton et al. “Editorial. Sacroiliac joint fusion: durability of symptom relief by promoting bone arthrodesis” by Yamaan S. Saadeh et al.

by Yamaan S. Saadeh et al. “Robotic versus nonrobotic sacroiliac joint fusion” by John H. Lee et al.

by John H. Lee et al. “Bilateral sacroiliac joint fusion in long constructs using self-harvesting porous S2–alar iliac screws with an integrated tulip: technical considerations and early clinical and radiographic experience” by Nima Alan et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).