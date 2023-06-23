Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2023). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 9, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/9/1/neurosurg-focus-video.9.issue-1.xml]) presents six videos demonstrating techniques related to surgery in MRI-negative Cushing disease.

Topic Editors: Jamie J. Van Gompel, Maria Peris Celda, Matteo Zoli, and Juan Fernandez-Miranda

The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video is dedicated to the topic of MRI-negative Cushing disease. This month’s videos were selected by the editors to show “a variety of established and novel techniques that would benefit from high-quality video documentation, which could help established surgeons and novices alike improve patient care for this difficult population.”

Contents of the July issue:

“Introduction. Techniques in MRI-negative Cushing disease” by Jamie J. Van Gompel et al.

by Jamie J. Van Gompel et al. “Resection of corticotroph microadenomas invading the medial wall of the cavernous sinus in two cases of a primary and recurrent case of Cushing’s disease” by Ahmed Mohyeldin et al.

by Ahmed Mohyeldin et al. “Subtotal gland resection for MR negative Cushing disease with no detectable tumor on gland exploration: operative video” by Jamie J. Van Gompel et al.

by Jamie J. Van Gompel et al. “Endoscopic ultrasound guided resection of a Cushing’s adenoma invading the medial cavernous sinus wall using the ‘interdural peeling’ technique” by Guilherme Finger et al.

by Guilherme Finger et al. “Endoscopic endonasal approach for MRI-negative Cushing’s microadenoma” by Jeffrey J. Feng et al.

by Jeffrey J. Feng et al. “Surgical strategy of pituitary and cavernous sinus exploration in MRI-negative Cushing’s disease after unsuccessful surgery” by Ming Shen et al.

by Ming Shen et al. “Management protocol and surgical techniques for MRI-negative Cushing’s disease: a series of 6 cases” by Nidhisha Sadhwani et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

