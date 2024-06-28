Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2024). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/57/1/neurosurg-focus.57.issue-1.xml]) presents 14 articles on concussion and return to play.

Topic Editors: Russell R. Lonser, Nicholas Theodore, Eanna Falvey, Odette A. Harris, David O. Okonkwo, and Scott L. Zuckerman

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “This collection of articles delves into the complexities of concussion management within the realm of sports and daily life, a critical issue that intersects with neurosurgery, neuropsychology, and sports medicine … offering comprehensive insights into the nuances of the diagnosis, management, and decision-making processes surrounding when an athlete can safely return to play or routine daily activities.”

Contents of the July issue:

“Introduction. Concussion and return to play” by Russell R. Lonser et al.

by Russell R. Lonser et al. “History of biological, mechanistic, and clinical understanding of concussion” by Ryan G. Eaton and Russell R. Lonser

by Ryan G. Eaton and Russell R. Lonser “Avenues for prevention using the epidemiology of sport-related concussion from a large high school surveillance study” by Abigail C. Bretzin et al.

by Abigail C. Bretzin et al. “Pediatric sport and nonsport concussions presenting to emergency departments: injury circumstances, characteristics, and clinical management” by Vanessa C. Rausa et al.

by Vanessa C. Rausa et al. “SCAT5 baseline values, test-retest reliability, and reliable change metrics in high school athletes” by Annabelle Shaffer et al.

by Annabelle Shaffer et al. “Assessing readability of online patient educational material on concussion and return to play” by Joanna M. Roy et al.

by Joanna M. Roy et al. “Elucidating differences in concussion subtype symptomatology in sports-related versus non–sports-related concussions: a retrospective cohort study” by Maxon V. Knott et al.

by Maxon V. Knott et al. “The association between continuing to play, clinical domains, and recovery outcomes in collegiate athletes following concussion” by Megan C. Loftin et al.

by Megan C. Loftin et al. “Examining for gender differences in return to learn following sport-related concussion in high school student athletes” by Jacob Jo et al.

by Jacob Jo et al. “Acute psychological symptom profiles in high school athletes following sport-related concussion” by Maryam Y. Jawid et al.

by Maryam Y. Jawid et al. “Concussions in ice hockey: mixed methods study including assessment of concussions on games missed and cap hit among National Hockey League players, systematic review, and concussion protocol analysis” by Nathan A. Shlobin et al.

by Nathan A. Shlobin et al. “Quantitative pupillometry as a biomarker for prediction of return to play in mild traumatic brain injury: a Military Traumatic Brain Injury Initiative study” by Bradley A. Dengler et al.

by Bradley A. Dengler et al. “Sport-related concussions in baseball and softball: do mechanisms of injury affect recovery?” by John E. Dugan et al.

by John E. Dugan et al. “Motor vehicle collision characteristics and hospitalization outcomes associated with mild traumatic brain injury and concomitant whiplash injury” by Vikas N. Vattipally et al.

by Vikas N. Vattipally et al. “The influence of prior COVID-19 diagnosis on concussion recovery outcomes” by Allie J. Tracey et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).