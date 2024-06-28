Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (July 1, 2024). The July issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 11, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/11/1/neurosurg-focus-video.11.issue-1.xml]) presents 18 videos demonstrating techniques related to epilepsy surgery.

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “The modern epilepsy neurosurgeon is a master of

both traditional, open, craniotomy-based operative techniques and an array of minimally invasive stereotactic approaches. Here, we highlight several video demonstrations of paradigmatic operative procedures in epilepsy surgery, both traditional and novel, since both approaches are critically important in the neurosurgeon’s armamentarium…”

“Introduction. The technical landscape of modern epilepsy surgery” by Sharona Ben-Haim et al.

by Sharona Ben-Haim et al. “Vagus nerve stimulation in pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy: a step-by-step video” by Santiago E. Cicutti et al.

by Santiago E. Cicutti et al. “Minipterional craniotomy for resection of epileptogenic cavernous malformation” by Alexander Chartrain et al.

by Alexander Chartrain et al. “Stereo-electro-encephalography (SEEG) methodology: technical nuances and insights into image-guided robot-assisted electrode implantation” by Piergiorgio d’Orio et al.

by Piergiorgio d’Orio et al. “Robot-assisted stereotactic electroencephalography using 3-dimensional intraoperative imaging and frameless registration tool” by Luca Paun et al.

by Luca Paun et al. “Cisternal, vascular, and parenchymal landmarks in amygdalohippocampectomy for mesial temporal sclerosis: an index case with learnings from 820 resections” by Akhade Bhushan Sadashiv et al.

by Akhade Bhushan Sadashiv et al. “Supracerebellar transtentorial approach to the parahippocampal gyrus” by Pavel Pichardo-Rojas et al.

by Pavel Pichardo-Rojas et al. “Subpial resection of epileptogenic tubers: operative nuances and lessons learned” by Nisha Giridharan et al.

by Nisha Giridharan et al. “Endoscopic trans-orbital approach for the tumor-related epilepsy at the temporal tip” by Yuta Tanoue et al.

by Yuta Tanoue et al. “Stereotactic depth electrode placement for chronic subthreshold cortical stimulation: surgical technique video” by Daniel Jeremiah Harrison et al.

by Daniel Jeremiah Harrison et al. “Selective amygdalohippocampectomy via the paramedian supracerebellar-transtentorial approach for mediobasal temporal epilepsy” by Yücel Doğruel et al.

by Yücel Doğruel et al. “Hemispheric surgery in children: perisylvian technique” by Helio Rubens Machado et al.

by Helio Rubens Machado et al. “Disconnective hemispherotomy: technique and operative highlights” by Akshay Sharma et al.

by Akshay Sharma et al. “Stereoelectroencephalography-guided radiofrequency thermocoagulation” by Guillaume Dannhoff et al.

by Guillaume Dannhoff et al. “Laser interstitial thermal therapy of a single nodule in a complex epileptic network with multiple periventricular nodular heterotopias” by Sami Obaid et al.

by Sami Obaid et al. “Robot-assisted laser interstitial thermal therapy for drug-resistant epilepsy in hypothalamic hamartoma” by James Bridges et al.

by James Bridges et al. “Robot-assisted, CT-guided placement of responsive neurostimulator system with bilateral centromedian thalamus depth electrodes for multifocal intractable epilepsy” by Hael Abdulrazeq et al.

by Hael Abdulrazeq et al. “Robot-assisted deep brain stimulation of the centromedian nucleus of the thalamus for generalized epilepsy: targeting and operative video” by Jason A. Chen et al.

by Jason A. Chen et al. “Robotic-guided radiofrequency ablative disconnection of hypothalamic hamartoma” by Ramesh Sharanappa Doddamani et al.

