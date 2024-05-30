Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (June 1, 2024). The June issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 6 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/6/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-6.xml]) presents 16 articles and one editorial on functional neurosurgery for spasticity and other movement disorders.

Topic Editors: Kim J. Burchiel, Francisco Ponce, Albert Lee, Ahmed M. Raslan, Sharona Ben-Haim, and Marc Sindou

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “Functional neurosurgery typically refers to the surgical treatment of epilepsy, movement disorders, and pain, although as this edition of Neurosurgical Focus exemplifies, the treatment of spasticity is also a vitally important aspect of this subspecialty…. We anticipate that the select articles in this issue will make an impact on the practice and future research, standing on the shoulders of the surgical forerunners that created the discipline of functional neurosurgery.”

Contents of the June issue:

“Introduction. Functional neurosurgery for pain and movement disorders with a special emphasis on spasticity” by Kim J. Burchiel et al.

by Kim J. Burchiel et al. “History and evolution of surgical treatment for spasticity: a journey from neurotomy to selective dorsal rhizotomy” by Jorge Cespedes et al.

by Jorge Cespedes et al. “Neurosurgical treatment of spasticity: a potential return to the cerebellum” by Daniel D. Cummins et al.

by Daniel D. Cummins et al. “Evaluation of the long-term effect of selective tibial neurotomy for the treatment of spastic foot using a personal goal-centered approach” by Corentin Dauleac et al.

by Corentin Dauleac et al. “Case-based explanation of standard work tools for selective dorsal rhizotomy for cerebral palsy” by Nathan A. Shlobin et al.

by Nathan A. Shlobin et al. “Palliative single-level selective dorsal rhizotomy for children with spastic cerebral palsy Gross Motor Function Classification System level IV and V: a case series and systematic review of the literature” by Maria Licci et al.

by Maria Licci et al. “Percutaneous thermal radiofrequency rhizotomy of L2–S1 spinal nerve roots in children with cerebral palsy” by Andrey G. Shapkin et al.

by Andrey G. Shapkin et al. “Editorial. Is percutaneous thermal radiofrequency rhizotomy a viable alternative to selective dorsal rhizotomy or intrathecal baclofen for nonambulatory children with severe spasticity from cerebral palsy?” by Kim Burchiel

by Kim Burchiel “Nonselective lumbosacral ventral-dorsal rhizotomy for the management of lower-limb hypertonia in nonambulatory children with cerebral palsy” by Sunny Abdelmageed et al.

by Sunny Abdelmageed et al. “Hoffmann’s sign in cervical spondylotic myelopathy patients: pathological insights from neuroimaging” by Jianchao Chang et al.

by Jianchao Chang et al. “Spinal catheter revision in pediatric intrathecal baclofen pumps: risk factors and postoperative outcomes” by Amanda M. Mosher et al.

by Amanda M. Mosher et al. “Uncovering the rate and risk factors of intrathecal baclofen pump–associated complications in the adult population” by Jakov Tiefenbach et al.

by Jakov Tiefenbach et al. “Safety and efficacy of continuous intrathecal baclofen via cervical catheter tip: a retrospective case series” by James Mossner et al.

by James Mossner et al. “Outcomes, complications, and dosing of intrathecal baclofen in the treatment of multiple sclerosis: a systematic review” by Francesca M. Cozzi et al.

by Francesca M. Cozzi et al. “Ventral intermediate nucleus of the thalamus, dentatorubrothalamic tract, and caudal zona incerta: stimulation of which structure provides ongoing tremor control in patients with essential tremor?” by Luigi G. Remore et al.

by Luigi G. Remore et al. “Long-term follow-up of pallidal deep brain stimulation for craniocervical dystonia: is the globus pallidus internus the best target?” by Zhuoling Zhao et al.

by Zhuoling Zhao et al. “Actigraph-based quantification of sleep in children with dystonia undergoing deep brain stimulation” by Frederick Zhang et al.

