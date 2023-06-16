Kathryn Benjamin Golden, assistant professor of Africana studies at the University of Delaware, is available to comment on stories about Juneteenth.

Golden says the holiday "can be used as a platform for critical conversations about race and the legacies of racial slavery, but also the legacies of Black people's tremendous resistance across time. It is about an ongoing struggle but also honoring that continued movement to create real justice and equality in this country.”

She shared her thoughts in an article on UD's news site.

“When we look at and listen to Black people's histories and perspectives, we realize that no, independence doesn't come on July 4. It only comes for some. It doesn't come for all,” Golden said. “And so how can we really think about the true meaning of freedom? It means looking at the most oppressed and suppressed and marginalized of us and really listening to those historical and present voices and perspectives.”