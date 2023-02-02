Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Scott Stewart, DNP, APNC, CNL, Mechanical Circulatory Support Program supervisor at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, co-authored a first-of-its-kind textbook titled, “A Guide to Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Primer for Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Clinicians.”

“This textbook is the first in the field that has been written by VAD coordinators for VAD coordinators,” said Stewart, who has a decade of experience as a VAD program coordinator. “It’s designed to be a primer for new or seasoned VAD coordinators, including those who are looking to start a VAD program.”

The textbook includes chapters written by Hackensack University Medical Center cardiac care experts, including:

“Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support,” by Kanika Mody, M.D., Medical Director of LVAD Service and Advanced Heart Failure Cardiologist, and Andrea Stuart, Chief PA of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

“Surgical Implantation of Left Ventricular Assist Devices,” by George Batsides, M.D., Surgical Director of the VAD program.

“Mechanical Circulatory Support in the Era of COVID-19,” by VAD coordinator Christina Silva, RN, MSN.

“Our Mechanical Circulatory Support Program provides life-saving — and life-changing —care for patients with advanced heart failure,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., Chairman of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our entire team is proud of Scott’s recent publication and his contributions to the field of mechanical circulatory support.”

Mechanical Circulatory Support Program Receives National and International Recognition

Hackensack University Medical Center’s Mechanical Circulatory Support Program has also received national and international recognition for excellence and comprehensive care. The program has had seven abstracts accepted for publication at the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation annual meeting to be held in April 2023.

Stewart has also been elected to the Board of Directors at the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC) — the only organization for VAD coordinators in the U.S.

“I’m excited to be a part of the leadership team at ICCAC and look forward to participating in their mission of developing best practices for VAD care, creating networking and mentoring opportunities for VAD professionals and promoting research,” said Stewart.

“Our program is a national leader in VAD care,” said Dr. Mody. “Scott’s work has contributed to our program’s excellent reputation and has made a huge difference in the lives of our patients.”

“Congratulations to Scott on his recent publication and election to the leadership team at ICCAC,” said Dr. Batsides. “We are proud of his accomplishments, and our entire team looks forward to enhancing VAD care throughout New Jersey and beyond.”

