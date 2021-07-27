Carleton Brown, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Educational Psychology and Special Services of The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), will be available to provide information on how teachers and parents can support their K-12 students and children as they return to in-person learning.

Children have been out of “regular” school for the better part of 16 months, and they may have experienced a loss of the social skills necessary to be in a classroom. Dr. Brown can provide advice for parents on what they should observe in their children and what messages they should share with them prior to the return to school. For teachers, Brown can share some ideas on how to help students who may be having a difficult time being back in a classroom setting.

Dr. Brown is his department’s school counseling program coordinator. He will be available for interviews via phone or video call through Thursday, July 29, 2021.