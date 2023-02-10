Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (February 10, 2023)—The 2023 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award was presented to the Major Extremity Trauma Research Consortium (METRC) for its multi-disciplinary research platform addressing the challenging issues related to the evaluation, treatment and recovery after severe extremity trauma. This award recognizes research in musculoskeletal disease or injury with great potential to advance patient care. As the largest orthopaedic trauma research enterprise to date, METRC has conducted 34 studies, enrolled over 22,000 patients across 70 sites and published 57 papers, resulting in increased awareness and funding for extremity trauma care.

Highlights from the Research

During Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, military orthopaedic surgeons were challenged with a surge of casualties with complex single or multiple extremity injures. While advanced field care and the use of body armor reduxced combat mortality, it increased the injury burden to the unprotected extremities. Critical challenges surfaced, including complex wound management, infection, bone and articular surface loss, blast-related heterotopic ossification, segmental nerve injury, volumetric muscle loss, acute compartment syndrome (ACS) and severe psychological stress that can complicate long-term recovery. At the same time, surgeons at Level I trauma centers across the country were experiencing similar challenges for treating civilian patients with high energy traumas, such as severe leg injuries with open fractures, bone loss, muscle and nerve damage, heavy contamination and compartment syndrome.

With lobbying support from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Department of Defense (DOD) requested proposals for an inaugural peer-reviewed consortium grant for Extremity War Injury research in 2008. Rather than submit competing applications, existing trauma research teams from the Lower Extremity Assessment Project (LEAP) study, the Southeast Fracture Consortium and the Orthopaedic Trauma Research Consortium worked together to develop an inclusive and unified approach, assembling top talent from around the country. As a result, METRC was formed, and in 2009 was awarded the DOD grant to establish a clinical research platform infrastructure and initiate prospective clinical research targeted to infection, ACS and bone healing.

“By establishing a military-civilian research collaboration, investigators could translate learnings across sectors, research could continue during interwar periods and the research dollars could benefit from an economy of scale by sharing resources and reducing the cost per study, while increasing productivity,” said Michael J. Bosse, MD, FAAOS, clinical chair emeritus of METRC.

METRC was anchored by a Data Coordinating Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and initially engaged clinical investigators at 20 Level I trauma centers and the four major military treatment facilities.

The success of the Consortium can be attributed to the following framework:

Conducting randomized clinical trials and employing a “gaps driven” approach to define research that purposefully identifies challenging surgical and scientific questions

Organizing a multi-center approach to conduct timely and clinically impactful research

Developing a coordinated, standardized approach to protocol development and data collection

Understanding that METRC’s growth allows for the design and execution of large pragmatic trials

Establishing quality assessment and improvement strategies to learn, evolve and improve from each study

Supporting individual participating investigators and academic centers to receive extremity trauma research funding

“We knew this initiative would not be successful unless we adopted a culture of collaboration among the researchers at our institutions,” said Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, METRC founding director of the Coordinating Center. “We worked hard to develop processes that were engaging, made everybody feel included, gave everybody a voice and recognized the collective accomplishments of the team.”

METRC selected seven research areas that were thought to be of highest importance in both military and civilian high energy trauma patients. These included:

Prevention and management of acute and chronic musculoskeletal infections

Early acute management of orthopaedic injury

Reconstruction surgery and nonsurgical management to improve bone healing

Prediction, prevention and amelioration of secondary conditions and long-term physical health effects

Management of pain and psychosocial sequelae

Rehabilitation interventions to improve functional outcomes and quality of life

Amputation and limb salvage outcomes including optimization of prosthetics and orthotic devices

The Consortium’s research findings include:

The Prevent CLOT study, the largest of the METRC research efforts, enrolled over 12,000 patients and showed that low dose aspirin was non-inferior to low-molecular-weight heparin in preventing death and was associated with a low incidence of deep-vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in the care of trauma patients with operatively treated extremity fractures or with any pelvic or acetabular fractures.

The VANCO study, investigated an emerging low-cost topical wound antibiotic technique to reduce fracture-related infections by applying 1,000 mg of topical vancomycin to the wound prior to closure. The study demonstrated a 35% overall reduced risk of infection and a 50% reduction in gram positive infections. A study involving tobramycin targeting gram negative bacteria is currently underway.

The Predicting Acute Compartment Syndrome studyiii sought to gain a better understanding of diagnostic standards for ACS, a challenging condition, as it is difficult to diagnose, can occur quickly and potentially lead to amputation or death. While more research is needed, in this study, near-infrared spectroscopy was unreliable for continuous measurement of tissue oxygenation in limbs with tibia fractures and was not able to reliably identify early changes in tissue oxygenation in patients at risk for ACS. Additionally, using a novel approach of having an expert panel review each case to determine whether ACS was present, the research highlighted a high incidence of unnecessary surgery when using a currently accepted standard of care to determine when fasciotomy is necessary (a surgery that is done emergently to reduce muscle pressure to maintain blood flow).

The OUTLET study provided further analysis of the 2002 LEAP study cohort, which originally found that limb salvage and amputation provided similar outcomes for severe high energy trauma below the distal femur. Following reports of disappointing results from the salvage attempts of those patients with a severely injured distal tibia, ankle and/or foot, the OUTLET study found that for a subset of those with severe and complex foot and ankle injuries, early amputation was associated with a better outcome than the limb salvage patients.

“Over the past decade, the Consortium has grown to over 400 investigators, and what’s really impressive is the caliber of those who are involved,” said Dr. Bosse. “They are the who’s who in orthopaedic trauma in North America. Not only are they making game-changing discoveries, but they are training the next generation of residents, fellows and investigators, many of whom have gone on to start METRC-funded research centers.”

Since 2009, METRC has received $150 million in funding from the DOD, Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute and National Institutes of Health.

“The real advantage of the Consortium has been the ability to leverage our resources across studies, which otherwise couldn’t have been conducted had it not been for the large multi-disciplinary team spanning numerous leading trauma centers across the country,” said Dr. MacKenzie. “The funding has helped us maintain the infrastructure at the coordinating center and clinical sites to conduct this research, and a continued investment will not only advance the care of injured service members in future conflicts but contribute to the medical readiness of current forces.”

