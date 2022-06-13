South Dakota State University College of Education and Human Sciences Dean Paul Barnes announced Anne Karabon has accepted the position of director of the School of Education, Counseling and Human Development. Karabon comes to SDSU from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she has served as an associate professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. Karabon will start at SDSU July 22.



“We are excited to welcome Anne Karabon as the first recipient of the Wendell and Marlys Thompson Director of the School of Education, Counseling and Human Development," Barnes said. "Her exceptional experience and passion in early childhood education, STEM, human development, special education and mental health make her the right fit to support and advance our already successful programs in the school.

"We owe a great deal to Wendell and Marlys Thompson, whose vision and investment allowed us to bring such a high-caliber leader to SDSU," Barnes continued.

Karabon earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her doctorate was earned at the University of Milwaukee-Madison, with specialization in early childhood education and qualitative methods.