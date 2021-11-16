Newswise — Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.10, providing enterprise-class digital workspaces for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

Kasm Workspaces v1.10 contains a number of infrastructure enhancements, including ARM64-based processing, Oracle Cloud (OCI) support and Terraform/Ansible playbooks for deployment automation. A number of additional enhancements to graphics rendering are also included, including increased resolution for high-DPI displays, automated and configurable streaming quality selections, and increased cursor clarity. The release also contains the much anticipated support for mobile devices, to include auto-scaling resolution and mobile keyboards.

"The v1.10 release provides the technology that allows Workspaces to operate in additional environments." said Matt McClaskey, CTO of Kasm Technologies. "The addition of ARM64, Debian 11, Oracle Linux and Oracle Cloud means our customers can deploy in more configurations than ever, along with mobile support and enhanced rendering that allows end users to access Workspaces from any device and in any location."

For more information on the software release see: https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/release_notes/1.10.0.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.