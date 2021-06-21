Newswise — McLean, Virginia, June 21, 2021 – Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in container streaming technology, today announced it has renamed the platform from Kasm Server to Kasm Workspaces as a part of the latest software release. The newly released Kasm Workspaces v1.9 platform provides enterprise-class Workspaces for secure remote access to Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

Kasm Workspaces v1.9 contains a number of enhancements, including a completely redesigned User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX), Session Staging to allow Administrators to pre-create session containers for quicker access, and Session Casting for custom URLs that dynamically launch Kasm sessions. A number of additional usability enhancements are also included, such as customer branding for the launch splash page, docker network selection on images for network isolation, and deployment zone selection for specifying regions were images are provisioned.

"Kasm Server 1.9 has an entirely redesigned user interface that better aligns with our modern web-native approach" said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "This is complimented by a significant expansion of the container images included for desktops, browsers and application streaming. We believe the enhancements align with our focus of creating a platform capable of delivering the next generation of containerized workloads."

“The new Session Casting feature simplifies customized streaming integrations, in addition to the Developer API, to provide an easy path to on-demand delivery of services to your users.” said Matt McClaskey, CTO of Kasm Technologies. “The expanded operating system support for CentOS, Ubuntu, Kali, REMnux, and NVIDIA CUDA will add to the diversity of the environments supported.”

For more information on the software release see: https://kasmweb.com/docs/latest/release_notes/1.9.0.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.