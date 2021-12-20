Newswise — McLean, Virginia, December 20th, 2021 – Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced a partnership with the open-source project VirtualGL, to sponsor the addition of EGL front-end support to the VirtualGL product. The latest version of VirtualGL supports EGL backend, so with the addition of EGL front-end support, this collaboration allows for multi-tenant use of GPUs for modern applications that don't support the older GLX API.

"Multi-tenant use of GPUs for desktop and application graphics acceleration within containers is an industry first." said Matt McClaskey, CTO of Kasm Technologies. "Kasm's open-source project initiatives, in collaboration with VirtualGL, will drive down the costs of providing GPU acceleration for cloud-based workloads."

Kasm Technologies will utilize VirtualGL with the new EGL support in its next release to support GPU acceleration of UI-based Docker containers running on nodes sharing GPUs. The VirtualGL enhancements will support the use of shared GPU resources in the KasmVNC rendering technology that powers our Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform.

"This represents a significant step forward for developers making use of shared GPUs." said Ian Tangney, Software Developer at Kasm Technologies. "Our latest version of KasmVNC will allow multi-tenant access to GPU resources, including cloud-hosted workloads on the AWS Graviton and Oracle OCI Ampere platforms."

For more information on our open-source KasmVNC rendering technology see: https://www.kasmweb.com/kasmvnc.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native and devops-enabled remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

ABOUT VIRTUALGL

VirtualGL is an open-source toolkit that gives any Linux or Unix remote display software the ability to run OpenGL applications with full hardware acceleration. With VirtualGL, the OpenGL commands and 3D data are instead redirected to a GPU in the application server, and only the rendered frames are sent over the network. VirtualGL thus virtualizes GPU hardware, allowing it to be co-located in the “cold room” with compute and storage resources. VirtualGL also allows GPUs to be shared among multiple users, and it provides “workstation-like” levels of performance on 100-megabit and faster networks. This makes it possible for large, noisy, hot 3D workstations to be replaced with laptops or even thinner clients. More importantly, however, VirtualGL eliminates the workstation and the network as barriers to data size. Users can now visualize huge amounts of data in real time without needing to copy any of the data over the network or sit in front of the machine that is rendering the data. For more information see: https://virtualgl.org/.