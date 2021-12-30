Newswise — McLean, Virginia, December 30th, 2021 – Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced that the Kasm Workspaces platform is available on the DigitalOcean Marketplace. This collaboration with the DigitalOcean ecosystem allows Workspaces users a 1-Click deployment to a Digital Ocean “Droplet” Virtual Private Server (VPS).

"Putting Kasm Workspaces into the DigitalOcean Marketplace makes it easier than ever to get started with a cloud-hosted deployment." said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "The Marketplace simplifies the process for moving your containerized workloads into the cloud."

If you are new to DigitalOcean, we are pleased to announce that if you use our referral link for your Kasm Workspaces 1-Click deployment you will receive a $100 60-day free credit, providing access to a no-cost evaluation of a cloud-hosted Workspaces deployment.

“DigitalOcean Marketplace removes the pain of “dependency hell” by bringing together our user community and a network of trusted partners whose apps and tools we have carefully vetted for seamless integration and deployment” said Nick Wade, Head of Ecosystem & Marketplace at Digital Ocean. “Whether you need a forum platform or an analytics package, you can deploy any app or tool on Marketplace with literally one click.”

Kasm Workspaces on the Digital Ocean Marketplace:

https://marketplace.digitalocean.com/apps/kasm-workspaces?refcode=287de51ea13a

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native and devops-enabled remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.