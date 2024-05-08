Newswise — BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkPartners, a marketing consulting and strategic insights firm, announced that Katia Kreft has joined the firm as a Partner.

Kreft brings 15+ years of consulting experience, helping clients develop and execute marketing strategies that enable transformation and growth. Her expertise is in addressing challenges in areas such as brand positioning & activation, brand architecture & portfolio strategy, and growth strategy & planning. With her hiring, she further strengthens the firm's brand and marketing strategy consulting offerings.

Most recently, Kreft was an Executive Strategy Director at Landor, where she helped clients such as Abbott, Michael Kors, Coca-Cola, and Hilton develop strategies designed to enable them to achieve iconic status. Before that, she was a Senior Director at Egg Strategy, a global brand and innovation consultancy, partnering with teams to identify new paths for growth.

"Katia's breadth of experience across industries has made her a go-to advisor for brands seeking growth," expressed Scott Berman, co-founder of HawkPartners. "Her strategic perspective and brand positioning expertise paired with our insights-driven approach will help our clients succeed in this ever-changing business environment."

"I'm delighted to be joining this high caliber team- particularly having seen how uniquely committed they are to client success," said Kreft. "I look forward to partnering with our clients to create strategies that help them realize an outsized advantage- even in the most crowded and complex categories."

