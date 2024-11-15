Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Hospital of USC earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

This is the ninth “A” grade the hospital has received since 2019.

“An ‘A’ grade once again puts Keck Hospital among the safest hospitals in the nation, and reflects the hospital’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety protocols,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting the systems hospitals have in place to prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“Every year, The Leapfrog Group raises its quality standards, and each time, we successfully meet or exceed these benchmarks,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Medical Center. “The entire hospital staff works tirelessly to ensure our patients have the safest environment possible.”

The Leapfrog hospital grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Keck Hospital’s full grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

This is the fourth such distinction Keck Hospital has received in 2024. In April, the hospital earned an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s spring Hospital Safety Grade. In July, Keck Hospital earned five stars, the highest rating possible, on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2024 quality star rating report, and in September, Vizient, Inc. named the hospital a top performer along with a five-star rating, the highest possible.

###

Keck Hospital of USC is part of Keck Medical Center of USC, part of Keck Medicine of USC.

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.