Newswise — LOS ANGELES — For the fifth consecutive time, Keck Hospital of USC earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.

“This rating places Keck Hospital among the safest hospitals in the United States,” said Marty Sargeant, CEO of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. “Earning the highest grade five times in a row reflects the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, quality control and continuous improvement projects.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Keck Hospital’s grade is a reflection of our dedication to excellence,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. “Even when facing the challenges of the pandemic, we continued to ensure the highest level of safety for our patients and continued our ongoing commitment to evidence-based standards of care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Keck Hospital’s full grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

