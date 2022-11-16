Newswise — LOS ANGELES — For the seventh consecutive time, Keck Hospital of USC earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.

“Keck Medicine is dedicated to providing quality care, and we are proud once again to be recognized as one of the safest hospitals in the nation,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital.

The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“While Keck Hospital has received an ‘A’ grade since 2019, we’re honored to share that this year, we received the highest score on performance measurements we’ve ever achieved,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. “This distinction reflects the commitment of the entire staff to the highest standards of care as we continue to ensure a safe environment patients can trust.”

The Leapfrog Group grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. To see Keck Hospital’s full grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

