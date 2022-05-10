LOS ANGELES — For the sixth consecutive time, Keck Hospital of USC earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.

“Our steadfast commitment to patient safety and quality care is reflected in all we do,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. “This latest achievement reflects our limitless dedication to continuous improvement and places us among the safest hospitals in the country.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Keck Hospital’s ‘A’ grade is a reflection of our exemplary safety measures and ongoing commitment to evidence-based standards of care,” said Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. “We continue to work ceaselessly to maintain the safe environment that our patients and employees expect from us each and every day.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Keck Hospital’s full grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

