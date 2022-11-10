Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC, a national leader in patient safety, announces its enhanced commitment to the highest standards of care with the appointment of two new key leadership appointments.

Tom Bates, MBA, RN, will serve as the health system’s first chief quality officer and Mary Virgallito, MSN, RN, as the first chief quality officer at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH).

“Keck Medicine is dedicated to providing the best possible patient outcomes, and these two newly created positions further cement our ongoing efforts,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine.

In his new role, Bates will work with leaders across the health system to develop a Keck Medicine of USC Quality Institute dedicated to ensuring excellence in the approach to quality, safety and clinical effectiveness. He will develop and oversee efforts to optimize quality and safety practices, working to maintain Keck Medicine’s position as a trusted organization.

Bates previously served as executive administrator for quality and outcomes management at Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. In that role, he helped lead many successful patient care initiatives.

Virgallito previously served as executive administrator of quality and patient safety at USC-VHH, where she enhanced safety protocols and educated staff on patient safety and infection prevention. In her new position, she will oversee and align the hospital’s strategic quality and patient safety improvement efforts.

Keck Medicine’s dedication to patient safety has led to national recognition. In 2022, Vizient, Inc., a leading health care performance improvement company, recognized Keck Hospital as a top performer in delivering high-quality care. Patient safety watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group has awarded the hospital an “A” rating six consecutive times as well as named USC Norris Cancer Hospital a 2022 Top Teaching Hospital.

Bates holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from California State University, Fresno and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

Virgallito received a Bachelor of Science in registered nursing from Mount St. Mary’s University and a Master of Science in nursing, pediatric nurse practitioner, from the University of California, Los Angeles.

###

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.