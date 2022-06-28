Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC has named Ekta Vyas, PhD, chief human resources officer, effective July 11.

Vyas will be responsible for developing and executing human resources strategies across Keck Medicine during a period of expansion. She will also serve as the key executive liaison between Keck Medicine’s human resources department and the Keck Medicine executive management team, the health system’s board of directors and the University of Southern California.

Additionally, she will lead efforts to seamlessly integrate the workforces of Keck Medicine with Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia, which joins Keck Medicine as USC Arcadia Hospital on July 1.

“Ekta is a transformational and visionary leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the health system at this pivotal juncture,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine.

Previously, Vyas served as deputy chief human resources officer at UC Davis Health, the academic health system of the University of California, Davis.

There she launched several key employee initiatives, including a series of workshops on personal and professional resilience to counterbalance the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and a digital workplace program promoting remote and hybrid work. Additionally, she helped lead the health system’s health equity, diversity & inclusion efforts.

Before joining UC Davis Health, Vyas spent 14 years with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health.

“I strive to create a culture of compassion, empathy and listening — attributes that are so essential to leading transformational change,” said Vyas. “I look forward to bringing my passion and skills to one of the premier health care institutions in the country.”

Vyas is also an adjunct management faculty member at San Jose State University’s Lucas College and Graduate School of Business, and has served as a board member of the International Association for Human Resource Information Management, an association for human resources information management professionals.

She received a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from San Jose State University and a doctorate in organization and management from Capella University.

