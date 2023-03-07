Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC has named Ikenna (Ike) Mmeje president and CEO of USC Arcadia Hospital (USC-AH), effective March 13.

In this position, Mmeje will further the health system’s mission to expand access to specialized health care and research to the San Gabriel Valley and beyond. He will oversee all management and operations of the hospital, including corporate compliance, strategic plan implementation and fundraising.

“Mmeje will utilize his wealth of knowledge and experience running complex, high-performing hospitals in his new role leading USC Arcadia Hospital,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine.

Mmeje replaces current USC-AH president and CEO Dan Ausman, who is retiring after a long and successful career in health care, including 12 years with USC-AH.

“I am humbled and excited to join USC Arcadia Hospital,” said Mmeje. “The hospital has a rich 120-year history of caring for patients and the community, and I look forward to advancing its legacy and mission far into the future.”

Prior to joining Keck Medicine, Mmeje served as chief operating officer (COO) of both MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Previously, he held CEO and COO roles with Tenet Healthcare.

Mmeje is active on a number of boards, committees and organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Services Executives, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in public health and social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan.

USC-AH, founded in 1903, affiliated with Keck Medicine in July 2022. It is a full-service community hospital offering advanced cardiovascular services. Los Angeles County has designated the hospital as both a heart attack receiving center and a comprehensive stroke center, as well as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics. The hospital also offers a variety of surgical services in orthopaedics, neurosurgery, obstetrics, gynecology, and cancer care, plus physical rehabilitation and many other medical specialties.

