Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC has named Shannon Bradley, MBA, the health system’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective Sept. 26.

In this new role, Bradley will develop strategies and initiatives to recruit and retain an equitable and diverse workforce and ensure culturally sensitive care for patients. She will lead diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts already in progress at the health system and create and track metrics to measure these efforts.

"Bradley brings years of health care experience and a track record of success implementing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies to this inaugural position,” said Ekta Vyas, PhD, chief human resources officer for Keck Medicine. “Creating a diverse and inclusive health system that fosters a culture of belonging is a top priority for Keck Medicine and allows us to address areas of opportunity and growth. We are very excited to welcome Bradley as an integral member of our Keck Medicine leadership team.”

Additionally, Bradley will work closely with Christopher Manning, USC’s chief inclusion and diversity officer, to collaborate on DEI strategies and initiatives and to prevent and address potential situations of bias.

“I look forward to leveraging Keck Medicine diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to provide the best outcomes for our patients and an inclusive workplace for all employees,” said Bradley. “Keck Medicine has the commitment and resources to become not only a regional, but a national leader in this area.”

Bradley brings a unique personal dimension to the role. “At one time in my life, I myself did not have access to adequate health care,” she said. “I understand firsthand what it means to have an inequitable health care experience, which drives me to advocate even harder for patients who have been underserved or undervalued.”

Hiring Bradley as chief diversity and inclusion officer is the culmination of recent DEI-focused initiatives at the health system.

“With Bradley onboard, we are confident that Keck Medicine can progress even further on its journey to inclusion,” said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, chief executive officer of USC Care Medical Group and chair of Keck Medicine’s Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee. “Together, we will create a lasting road map for change.”

Previously, Bradley served as the assistant vice president/division director of diversity, equity and inclusion for HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division in Houston, Texas. During her tenure there, she increased the diversity of the health system’s board members for Asian and Black members by 45% and 24% respectively.

She also launched multiple networks bringing together employees of common demographics, backgrounds and interests, and increased participation in the networks from just under 300 participants to over 3,000 in three years. In addition, she initiated a health equity collaboration that resulted in significant improvements in maternal health outcomes among women of color.

Bradley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and a Master of Business Administration degree with a health care administration specialization from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She was named Outstanding Diversity Champion in 2021 and Outstanding Head of Diversity in 2022 by the Houston Business Journal.

