Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC has expanded access to oncology services in Orange County with the opening of a new location in Newport Beach specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of cancers and blood disorders.

The 33,000-square-foot offices consist of an oncology clinic with 24 rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology, and an infusion center with 32 semiprivate, spacious bays with beach views and room for visitors. It also includes two fully private bays for patients with longer infusions or cold caps, which are used to prevent hair loss during treatment.

The location offers an on-site laboratory as well as sterile compounding pharmacy services, which customize medications based on patients’ needs and allows for coordinated, convenient and personalized treatment.

The Newport Beach clinic and infusion center is licensed by USC Norris Cancer Hospital, part of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has designated USC Norris as one of the nation’s 51 comprehensive cancer centers, a select group of institutions providing leadership in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education.

“We are proud to offer patients the most effective and advanced cancer therapies available,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. “This new location triples our footprint in Orange County and underscores our commitment to provide world-class oncology care.”

Among services provided, patients will have access to on-site testing, which offers quick results about their tumor markers so their care teams can promptly design personalized treatment plans.

Additionally, the location will offer on-site genetic counseling, social work support to help patients navigate any additional resources and art therapy. Patients will also have access to telehealth appointments with a dietician.

Patients needing infusion can conveniently have their lab work done on-site just before their appointments. The pharmacy will then use the lab work to develop and customize their infusion treatments.

Keck Medicine is also expanding its Orange County clinical trials program at the Newport Beach location, further increasing patients’ access to potentially life-saving care.

Additionally, physicians at the Newport Beach clinic regularly participate in USC Norris and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach tumor boards, ensuring that each patient receives thoughtful, multidisciplinary treatment plans.

The Newport Beach location was designed to cater to both patients’ physical health and mental well-being. To put patients at ease, the space is designed to feel airy, bright and coastal with plenty of natural light, soothing nautical artwork and clear lines of sight for staff to watch over patients.

“Dealing with cancer is stressful, and we want to create the best patient experience possible,” said Louis VanderMolen, MD, a medical oncologist with Keck Medicine and a professor of clinical medicine and vice chair of clinical oncology, Orange County program, at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “Our patients’ comfort and peace of mind — and that of their loved ones — is an essential part of their treatment.”

The new offices are located at 330 Old Newport Blvd., Newport Beach, California 92663.

For more information about services and treatment offered, please visit the clinic’s website.

