Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Keck Medicine of USC hospitals and USC Student Health, part of Keck Medicine, received the designation of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

HEI is a leading national benchmarking survey of health care facility policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. A record 906 health care facilities participated in the 2022 HEI survey, and 496 of those earned “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria in four categories:

Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.

LGBTQ+ patient services and support.

Employee benefits and policies.

Patient and community engagement.

To receive “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation, institutions must receive the maximum score in each section and earn an overall score of 100. You can find the HEI 2022 results here.

“This distinction is a reflection of our hospitals’ dedication to providing quality health care to all LGBTQ+ patients in a safe, welcoming environment,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. “Keck Medicine has adopted numerous initiatives to support LGBTQ+ patient-centered care, and we will continue to be champions of this community.”

Keck Medicine’s hospitals include Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Cancer Hospital and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, a community hospital in Glendale.

This is the sixth time in recent years that Keck Medicine hospitals have received “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” distinction.

USC Student Health, which offers comprehensive health care to USC students, participated in the survey for the first time and is one of a select group of college health care providers to receive the leader designation.

“We are proud to implement policies, training and education to ensure that all students feel safe, supported and respected as they seek care,” said Sarah Van Orman, MD, MMM, FACHA, chief health officer for USC Student Health. “As providers, we will continue to work to ensure that all our patients feel empowered to seek the care they need and deserve.”

Keck Medicine has taken many steps to care for the LGBTQ+ community. The Keck Medicine Gender Affirming Care Program provides transgender, non-binary and gender- diverse patients access to comprehensive, affirming health care.

The Keck Pride committee, founded in 2015, helps design and implement strategies to foster a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ patients, families and employees. The health system also offers various training opportunities around LGBTQ+ health.

Additionally, Keck Medicine sponsors local LGBTQ+ events, such as the AIDS Walk, the AIDS/LifeCycle, the USC LGBTQ+ Student Center Lavender Celebration — an annual graduation ceremony for LGBTQ+ students — and celebrations hosted by The [email protected] Coalition and the Latino Equality Alliance.

As a sponsor of the Latino Equality Alliance’s LGBTQ+ Youth College Scholarship Program, the health system created the Keck Medicine of USC scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students pursuing health care careers.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people.

For more information about Keck Medicine of USC, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.